Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan open up on their surrogacy, reveal registered marriage 6 years ago

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's arrival of their twin boys via surrogacy rose to a controversy after Tamil Nadu government called for an inquiry on them. The Tamil Nadu government said that they will conduct an inquiry to check whether the couple violated surrogacy laws. Following the inquiry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan filed an affidavit and mentioned that they have registered for their marriage six years and welcomed twins via a surrogate, who is her relative.

In an affidavit, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan revealed that their marriage was registered six years ago, while they tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. The two also provided their marriage certificate as proof. The couple also revealed that the surrogate is their relative from Dubai. They also also added that they registered for surrogacy in December 2021, weeks before commercial surrogacy was banned in India. since January 2022, surrogacy has become illegal in India except in cases where a medical condition makes it impossible for the couple to bear children.