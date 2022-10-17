Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan open up on their surrogacy, reveal registered marriage 6 years ago
Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan filed an affidavit after Tamil Nadu government called for an inquiry on their surrogacy on twin boys
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's arrival of their twin boys via surrogacy rose to a controversy after Tamil Nadu government called for an inquiry on them. The Tamil Nadu government said that they will conduct an inquiry to check whether the couple violated surrogacy laws. Following the inquiry, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan filed an affidavit and mentioned that they have registered for their marriage six years and welcomed twins via a surrogate, who is her relative.
In an affidavit, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan revealed that their marriage was registered six years ago, while they tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. The two also provided their marriage certificate as proof. The couple also revealed that the surrogate is their relative from Dubai. They also also added that they registered for surrogacy in December 2021, weeks before commercial surrogacy was banned in India. since January 2022, surrogacy has become illegal in India except in cases where a medical condition makes it impossible for the couple to bear children.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married this June after dating for around five years. On Sunday, Vignesh took to social media and announce that they have welcomed twin boys. Sharing a pic of him and Nayanthara kissing the feet of their boys, he wrote, “Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys."
Amid the controversy, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan is enjoying fatherhood as he took to his Instagram handle recently and shared a picture of his clothes, peed on by his son, and captioned the post, "Dream come true... My son's love on me."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara is making her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The much-awaited film also marks renowned filmmaker Atlee's maiden collaboration with King Khan. She also has Malayalam film Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran, which is expected to release soon.
On the other hand, Vignesh Shivan will next helm Ajith Kumar in the project tentatively titled AK61.