Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan or Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya: Which couple tops the PDA game? VOTE NOW

Take this poll and let us know which couple's Public Display of Affection you like the most? Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya or Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan?

Public display of affection is one of the things which do not go well for everyone. While most of us want to scream to the world how much we love our partners, some people do it more adorably than the others. It is also very important to know where the line is drawn to not make it too cheesy. Often, celebrity couples are judged for their PDA. But we will never get enough of it when Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya and Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan indulge in PDA.

On the work front, Nayanthara has four films in her kitty. The shooting of Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji was wrapped up before the lockdown and currently, the makers are working on the film’s dubbing. She also has Netrikann which is Vignesh Shivan’s maiden production venture. She is one of the female leads in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh as the other female leads. She will be playing the leading lady in Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal along with Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Jaanu, which is the Tollywood remake of Tamil film 96. She will be next seen in Ashwin Saravanan’s next film, which is yet to be titled. Ashwin Saravanan is known for female-centric films like Game Over and Maya. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan has Samantha Akkineni as one the female leads. While some media reports suggested that Samantha walked out of the film, others stated that she has not walked out. An official confirmation on it has not been made yet.

