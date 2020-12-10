  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan to present Arun Matheswaran's action drama Rocky

Arun Matheswaran's Rocky features Vasanth Ravi, Raveena Ravi, and Bharathiraja in the lead roles. It will be presented under the banner of Rowdy pictures.
Mumbai
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan to present Arun Matheswaran's action drama RockyNayanthara & Vignesh Shivan to present Arun Matheswaran's action drama Rocky
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to present the much-talked-about movie Rocky under their banner Rowdy pictures. The latter has announced the same by sharing the official poster as well as a teaser video on his Twitter handle. For the unversed, it marks the directorial debut of Arun Matheswaran who earlier worked as a dialogue writer of the 2018 movie Irudhi Suttru. It happens to be an action drama but will also have an emotional core attached to it.

Vignesh Shivan speaks high of the upcoming movie including its cast and crew in his post. He writes, “There r moments in life, wer u feel #WhatGoesAroundComesAround @arunmatheswaran my dear friend for a long time, started together as ADs & now to see our names together in ur first film makes me feel happy. Nayan & Me want to present this special film to ya'll #RowdyAquiresRocky. He has further shared the poster in which it is written ‘Rowdy pictures will present Rocky.’

Check out the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Arun Matheswaran has expressed his gratitude towards the filmmaker and the lady superstar in a tweet that reads, “Thank you, Vicky! Means a lot.. friend in need a friend indeed!! Thank you @VigneshShivN and #Nayanthara !! #Rocky” Talking about the movie, it features Vasanth Ravi and Raveena Ravi in the lead roles. Apart from that, it also stars Bharathiraja and Rohini in pivotal roles. Moreover, Darbuka Siva will be composing the music for the Tamil gangster drama. For the unversed, Bharathiraja will reportedly play a villainous role in Rocky. 

Meanwhile, check out Arun Matheswaran's tweet below: 

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Vignesh Shivan RELEASES Ajmal’s first look for the film on his birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
PHOTOS: Nayanthara gets a beautiful surprise from parents on her birthday; Vignesh Shivan misses being around
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan gear up for Diwali celebration in this latest romantic PHOTO
When Nayanthara's boyfriend Vignesh Shivan stood for her and slammed Radha Ravi for shaming lady superstar
Nayanthara's Netrikann First Look Out: Vignesh Shivan is over the moon as it receives a tremendous response
Nayanthara plans to get married to Vignesh Shivan only after bagging a National Award?
Nayanthara spends THIS whopping amount on her Goa trip with beau Vignesh Shivan?