Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan to present Arun Matheswaran's action drama Rocky

Arun Matheswaran's Rocky features Vasanth Ravi, Raveena Ravi, and Bharathiraja in the lead roles. It will be presented under the banner of Rowdy pictures.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to present the much-talked-about movie Rocky under their banner Rowdy pictures. The latter has announced the same by sharing the official poster as well as a teaser video on his Twitter handle. For the unversed, it marks the directorial debut of Arun Matheswaran who earlier worked as a dialogue writer of the 2018 movie Irudhi Suttru. It happens to be an action drama but will also have an emotional core attached to it.

Vignesh Shivan speaks high of the upcoming movie including its cast and crew in his post. He writes, “There r moments in life, wer u feel #WhatGoesAroundComesAround @arunmatheswaran my dear friend for a long time, started together as ADs & now to see our names together in ur first film makes me feel happy. Nayan & Me want to present this special film to ya'll #RowdyAquiresRocky. He has further shared the poster in which it is written ‘Rowdy pictures will present Rocky.’

Check out the tweets below:

There r moments in life, wer u feel #WhatGoesAroundComesAround @arunmatheswaran my dear friend for a long time,started together as ADs & now to see our names together in ur first film makes me feel happy:) Nayan &Me want to present this special film to ya'll #RowdyAquiresRocky pic.twitter.com/Hs5rfoWUsx — Vignesh Shivan (VigneshShivN) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Arun Matheswaran has expressed his gratitude towards the filmmaker and the lady superstar in a tweet that reads, “Thank you, Vicky! Means a lot.. friend in need a friend indeed!! Thank you @VigneshShivN and #Nayanthara !! #Rocky” Talking about the movie, it features Vasanth Ravi and Raveena Ravi in the lead roles. Apart from that, it also stars Bharathiraja and Rohini in pivotal roles. Moreover, Darbuka Siva will be composing the music for the Tamil gangster drama. For the unversed, Bharathiraja will reportedly play a villainous role in Rocky.

Meanwhile, check out Arun Matheswaran's tweet below:

Thank you Vicky! Means alot.. friend in need a friend indeed!! Thank you VigneshShivN and #Nayanthara !! #Rocky https://t.co/kjBE7BBu5O — அருண் மாத்தேஸ்வரன் Arun Matheswaran (arunmatheswaran) December 9, 2020

Also Read: Nayanthara’s Netrikann: Vignesh Shivan RELEASES Ajmal’s first look for the film on his birthday

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×