Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan produced film Koozhangal is India's official entry to Oscars 2022

India's official entry to the 94th Academy Awards is Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles). After a deliberate discussion of watching 14 movies in Kolkata, the jury has selected Koozhangal. Directed by PS Vinothraj, the film is directed by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara under Rowdy Pictures.

Shaji N Karun, the chairperson of the 15-member selection committee, announced the decision. Speaking about the selection, Shaji N Karun said, “In the centenary year of Satyajit Ray, it is rather poetic that we had the screening in Kolkata. Ray was the torchbearer of Indian content to the world and we will strive to select a film that epitomises Indianness and its varied culture".

Koozhangal is based on a real incident of director Vinothraj's family which inspired him to direct the film. It is based on the relationship between an alcoholic father and his son and follows their journey together to bring back the wife-mother who has gone off to her father’s house.

Previously, Koozhangal won the prestigious Tiger Award at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam. Apart from Koozhangal, 14 other movies were selected in the list along with two South films, Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban's Malayalam film Nayattu and Yogi Babu's Tamil film Mandela. The Oscars 2022 will be held in March 2022 in the US.

Also Read: Kunchako Boban's Nayattu & Yogi Babu starrer Mandela shortlisted for India's official entry to Oscars 2022