Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan purchase luxury house in Chennai's Poes Garden; Reports

Nayanthara and her fiance Vignesh Shivan have reportedly purchased a luxury house in Poe's Garden, Chennai. It is 4BHK posh and furnished flat in Poes Garden, where Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa have their respective residences too.

Reports suggest that Nayanthara has purchased a new home in Chennai's Poes Garden for a whopping sum. Poes Garden is one of the posh location in Chennai. Even Dhanush is building his dream house in Poes Garden, which they have performed Bhumi Puja recently.

Nayanthara confirmed getting engaged with Vignesh Shivan at show while promoting her film Netrikann. The ceremony took place in presence of family and friends in a hush hush way. "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn't want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet, Nayanthara said."

Nayanthara’s and Vignesh Shivan’s love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. The lovely couple has been in a relationship for 5 years now.

On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen playing a lead role in her fiance's Vignesh Shivan’s directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She also announced her next film on birthday titled Connect.