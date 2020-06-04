Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan to Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj: Here are the most awaited South celebs' weddings

Take a look at the most popular love bugs of the south entertainment industry, whose marriage news we all are waiting to hear.

When it comes to weddings of celebrities, they have always made huge headlines and they have turned out to be the trending topic on the internet. When our favourite stars announce their wedding plans or engagement news, it gets us all excited. A recent example is the marriage of Tollywood actor Nikhil and Pallavi. Their wedding photos were all over the internet.

Starting from the wedding venue, their costume to guests who attended the wedding, fans love all the details of celebrity weddings. If you are one of those who get excited to see wedding photos of celebrities, here are some of the most awaited weddings of South stars. Take a look at these stars and let us know in the comments section below if you are waiting for the wedding news of your favourite star.

1. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara made her relationship with Vignesh Shivan official earlier this year, after keeping it in wraps for more than 3 years. According to the latest reports, the couple is planning to get married in a simple ceremony with just close family members and friends at a temple in Tamil Nadu. Though the news has not been officially announced yet, it has made her fans go gaga. People are taking to social media and anticipating where the wedding would happen and what would be the lady superstar’s costume for the wedding. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other on the sets of the film Naanum Rowdy Dhan. The couple is now collaborating yet again professionally for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which will also have Samantha Akkineni as a female lead.

2. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati recently broke the internet after his pictures from his Roka ceremony with his fiancé Miheeka Bajaj surfaced online. They got engaged in a private ceremony with close family members and friends on May 20 amid the ongoing lockdown for COVID-19. Before the engagement, Rana Daggubati took to his social media and broke the news by sharing a photo with Miheeka. The simple and elegant event was a huge treat to the eyes. Ever since their engagement photos surfaced online, social media is filled with congratulatory messages to the couple, and queries about the wedding plans are piling up even today. Rana Daggubati, who has appeared in Tollywood and Bollywood films, is known for his role as Balvaldevan in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Miheeka is an interior designer and she owns an event management company.

3. Nithiin and Shalini

South star Nithiin’s engagement ceremony with Shalini took place in February. Grapevine has that it’s an arranged-cum-love marriage. Nithiin and Shalini have known each other for the last four years and when they told their families about their liking for each other, they agreed immediately. According to the latest reports, the actor’s wedding has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Previously, media reports suggested that the wedding ceremony will happen in the second week of April 2020. It was also reported that only close family and friends will attend their marriage. Though there is no official word from Nithiin about the wedding plans, several media reports suggest that the wedding will take place only after things settle down. On the work front, the Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma hit the big screen on February 21, 2020.

4. Miya George and Ashwin Philip Malayalam actor Miya George, who is known for her roles in Mollywood films including Driving License, Red Wine, Memories and Vishudhan, got engaged to Ashwin Philip, a businessman on June 2. The simple yet beautiful ceremony took place in Kottayam. Only a few family members and friends took part in the ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic. Her engagement news took over the internet even before she announced it officially as fans shared leaked photos across all social media platforms. Later, Miya George thanked everyone for their blessings and shared few photos on her Instagram space. Hearsay has that the couple will tie the knot in September. On the work front, Miya George will next be seen in Tamil film Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, which has Vikram in the lead role. Also Read: Nayanthara to Khushbu Sundar: Top Kollywood heroines who fell in love with their directors

