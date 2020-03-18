Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan’s photos from Netrikann director Milind Rau’s birthday bash go viral; Take a look

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Nayanthara, who will be seen in Milind Rau's upcoming film Netrikann, was seen in the photos of the director's birthday celebrations along with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan, who is bankrolling the film.

Photos of lady superstar Nayanthara and her boyfriend from the birthday celebration of their next film’s director Milind Rau have been making rounds on social media. In the photos, the director can be seen the cutting cake, while Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and other cast and crew members can be seen along with the director. Produced by Vignesh Shivan, the film’s first look poster was unveiled last year. It will be Vignesh Shivan’s maiden project as a producer and he will bankroll the project under the banner Rowdy Pictures.

It was revealed in the poster that the music direction will be done by Girish. Some reports suggest that Nayanthara will be seen playing the role of a visually challenged as the poster has the title written in a font that appears to be Braille. It is being widely reported that the film will be a thriller. The film will also see the maiden collaboration of Nayanthara and Milind Rau. Milind Rau rose to his fame after the release of Siddharth’s Tamil-Hindi bilingual thriller Aval.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara was last seen in Kollywood film Darbar. She will be seen in RJ Balaji directorial, Mookuthi Amman, which will be a devotional genre. She has also been roped in to play one of the four female leads in Rajinikanth’s next film Annaatthe, the other three female leads being Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena.

