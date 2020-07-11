Nayanthara is Vignesh Shivan’s snuggle bunny and these THROWBACK vacay photos are proof

The couple has been together for about half a decade now, and we often get a glimpse of their relationship with Vignesh Shivan’s social media posts.

South superstar Nayanthara and Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most sought-after couples in the South Indian film Industry. The couple have been together for about half a decade now, and we often get a glimpse of their relationship with Vignesh Shivan’s social media posts as Nayanthara has always kept her personal life private. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan first met on the sets of 2016 film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which had Nayanthara as the leading lady while Vignesh Shivan directed it.

The film was critically acclaimed and it received a tremendous response from the audience too. With Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan bagged the Best Actress and Best Director Awards, respectively, at the South Indian International Movie Awards in 2016. In these throwback vacay photos of the couple, one cannot help but notice the striking chemistry between the couple. Check out the photos of the couple from their vacation in 2019 right here:

Nayanthara opened up about her relationship with Vignesh Shivan during an award show. Calling him “the lover of her life”, Nayanthara said that she was happy to be in a relationship with Vignesh. He had once opened up about their relationship in an interview with Galatta Media. He said, "I’m very happy and proud to know such a person. Very inspiring character. She has come across difficult situations, braving it all. I’m not sure if I’ll have her confidence level. She’s a very strong human being.”

The couple made the headlines recently after rumours surfaced stating that they both tested positive for COVID-19. However, they both slammed the rumours with an adorable video. Meanwhile, the rumour mill is on the grind, with new reports claiming that they are set to get married in the month of November this year. The reports also claimed that it will be a low key wedding with only close friends and family as guests.

