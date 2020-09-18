Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan spend quality time at filmmaker's private birthday party in Goa; WATCH

Vignesh Shivan turned a year older on 18th September 2020. He is currently in Goa with Nayanthara. Check out the videos from the celebrations.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are quite vocal about their relationship, and multiple instances prove the same. The two of them have been dating each other for a long time, and their pictures instantly go viral whenever posted on social media. The Annaatthe actress often accompanies Vignesh at various events and occasions. Recently, the two of them jetted off to Nayanthara’s hometown Kochi for Onam celebrations. The couple boarded a private jet together, the pictures of which also surfaced online.

And the latest that we know is that both of them are currently in Goa. Yes, you heard it right! Nayanthara and Vignesh’s videos from his private birthday party at the exotic location have now surfaced on social media. However, the latter is not seen anywhere in the videos. That is because he is the one who has been recording them. Meanwhile, the lady superstar looks stunning in a black polka-dotted dress as she makes preparations for the celebrations.

Check out the videos below:

We can see two cakes baked for making the celebration special. Moreover, that is against the backdrop of a romantic setting with live music playing in the background. Earlier, there were rumours about Nayanthara and Vignesh tying the knot soon. Talking about the same to Behindwoods, the latter earlier said, “Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now.”

