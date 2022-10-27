Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy row: The controversy, clarification and verdict

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan landed in controversy when they announced the arrival of their twin boys through surrogacy.However, now the new parents have been given a clean chit by the Ministry of Health, who stated that the couple did not violate any laws regarding surrogacy prevalent in the country. The department had set up a panel to see if there were any discrepancies in the process, and it submitted its findings recently, claiming that the couple is innocent. The report further stated that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have submitted all legal documents required under the ICMR norms. The committee found that the embryo in question was formed in August 2020, when commercial surrogacy was allowed in the country.

The clarification In an affidavit provided by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the power couple revealed that their marriage was registered six years ago, although they exchanged wedding vows in a grand ceremony on 9th June this year in Mahabalipuram. The two even presented their marriage certificate to prove the same. The couple also informed that the surrogate is one of their relative from Dubai.

The surrogacy row Soon after Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced the arrival of their twins, Tamil Nadu minister M Subramanian said that the government will seek an explanation from them about the process. During a press conference, he was quoted saying, “The surrogacy itself is subjected to a lot of debates. But, the law allows individuals to involve in surrogacy if they are above 21 years and below 36 years of age, with the approval of the family."

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan becomes parents Around two weeks ago, director Vignesh Shivan took to Instagram to inform that he and his better half Nayanthara have been blessed with twin boys, whom they have named Uyir & Ulagam. Sharing a picture of him and the Lady Superstar kissing his newborns' feet, he wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa...We are blessed with...Twin Baby Boys...All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us...Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam Life looks brighter & more beautiful God is double great."