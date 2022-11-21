Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to Naga Shaurya-Anusha Shetty: Biggest South celebrity weddings of 2022

2022 has been a memorable year for the South film fraternity for many reasons. From witnessing movies like RRR, KGF 2 and Kantara to power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tying the knot, the year witnessed a lot of milestone moments. Today, another Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya got married to Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in a grand ceremony. The pre-wedding festivities including Haldi and Mahendi ceremonies also took place in the same venue yesterday, 19th November. A snippet of the beautiful ceremony held at the JW Marriott hotel in Bengaluru made it to social media and the couple look ecstatic as they commence a new journey together.

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan After being in a relationship for many years, Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan got married in a dreamy ceremony in June this year. The couple exchanged wedding vows in Mahabalipuram, Chennai and was attended by Rajinikanth, Suriya, her Jawan co-star Nayanthara and many others. For the unaware, these two are now proud parents to twin boys through surrogacy.



Naga Shaurya-Anusha Shetty Telugu actor Naga Shaurya tied the knot with Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in Bengaluru on 20th November. These two looked stunning in traditional ensembles on their D -Day.

Aadhi Pinisettty-Nikki Galrani Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani exchanged wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony on 20th May, 2022. Many bigwigs from the industry such as Nani, Arya, and Sundeep Kishan were present at the wedding ceremony.

Harish Kalyan - Narmada Harish Kalyan and businesswoman Narmada entered matrimony on 28th October. The couple got married at the GPN Palace in Chennai. The newlyweds were brought together by their families. Talking about the wedding, the actor was quoted saying, "The marriage is an arranged marriage. Her name is Narmada Udayakumar. We met through our families and liked each other and that's how this journey started. I am happy to have such a life partner."



D. Imman - Amelia Celebrated composer D. Imman exchanged wedding vows for the second time with Amelia, the daughter of the late Kollywood art director Ubald. Earlier, talking about this divorce, the music director wrote on social media, "To all my well-wishers and ardent music lovers who have been supportive all along, I am truly grateful for that. As life takes us on different paths, Monicka Richard and I have legally divorced by mutual consent as of November 2020 and are no longer husband and wife. I request all our well-wishers, music lovers and the media to give us our privacy and help us to move on and move forward. Thanks a lot for your understanding, love and support -D Imman."



Mahalakshmi - Ravindar Chandrasekaran Actress VJ Mahalakshmi entered wedlock with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran on 1st September this year in Tirupati. The Parashuram actress was previously married to Anil, and they also have a son together.

Singer Manjari -Jerin Renowned singer Manjari exchanged wedding vows with her childhood friend Jerin in a close-knit ceremony. They got married in the presence of close friends and family in Thiruvananthapuram. The lovebirds have known each other since the first grade. They even went to the same school in Muscat.



Poorna-Shanid Asif Ali Actress Poorna aka Shamna Kasim tied the knot with the UAE-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali. The couple met each other via some mutual friends. Sharing the wedding pictures on social media, the actress wrote, “Well I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself.”



Pugazh - Bensiya Pugazh entered wedlock with Benz Riya at a private ceremony on 1st September this year. The couple exchanged wedding vows in the presence of their family members and close friends.



Reba Monica John - Joemon Joseph Reba Monica John married her long-term beau Joemon Joseph in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru in January. Take a look at the mesmerizing wedding photo.