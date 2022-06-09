Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan look dapper in ethnics; Rajinikanth arrives in mundu

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have officially tied the knot in the morning. Guests have begun arriving at the venue to bless the newlyweds from different industries. Director Atlee, and Shah Rukh, who is working with Nayanthara on the upcoming film Jawan, has reached the venue to celebrate with the couple. Superstar Rajinikanth has also arrived to bless the couple.

As the theme for the wedding is pastels, the guests have maintained the dress code. Jawan director Atlee shared a stunning pic with Shah Rukh Khan as they are all set to celebrate Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding. While Atlee opted for a sea green coloured ethnic suit, Shah Rukh looked dapper in the beige coat for the wedding ceremony happening in Mahabalipuram. Sharing the pic on his Instagram handle, the director wrote, "Darling Nayan & @wikkiofficial wedding diaries @iamsrk sir chief & @poojadadlani02." Rajinikanth arrived in his signature look, a white mundu and stood out at the wedding ceremony.

The wedding ceremony is filled with stars as Karthi, Boney Kapoor, SJ Suryah, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vijay Sethupathi and many others have already reached the venue to celebrate the special day of the lovebirds.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially husband and wife as they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Sheraton Hotel in Mahabulipuram. The wedding rituals began at 8:10 AM and ended at the Brahma Mukurtha. The first pics of the newlyweds are expected to be out anytime soon as Vignesh Shivan will share them with the media.

Meanwhile, coming to Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara will be seen together in Jawan, the teaser of which was released earlier this month. The film will hit theatres on June 2, 2023.