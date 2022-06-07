Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Complete timeline of their love story

It is not too often that we get to see a love story reach its happy ending in real life. An epitome of the modern-day working couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will soon become Mr. and Mrs.

The couple will be exchanging wedding vows on the 9th of June in Mahabalipuram. The close-knit nuptials will be followed by a grand reception in Chennai, which will be attended by their industry friends.

In 2021, the actress confirmed her engagement to director beau with a social media post. As these two take their relationship to the next level, let us go through the timeline of the power couple's magical love story.

The first encounter

It all began when Nayanthara was signed as the leading lady in Vignesh Shivan's 2015 directorial, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. This was filmmaker's second movie and the project holds special relevance for the lovebirds. The movie featured the track Thangame Unnathan and- please note, the filmmaker addressed his lady love as Thangame. Their work relationship transpired into a strong friendship, which later turned into everlasting love. After falling for one another, the couple entered into a live-in relationship and have been sharing the same address for many years now.

Relationship stamped 'official'

With each passing day, their love grew strong and it became impossible for them to decline the obvious. In 2017, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara made their first public appearance as a couple at an award show in Singapore. As Vignesh accepted the trophy for the Best Director, the filmmaker announced Nayanthara's name from the stage and called her the 'best human being'. Ever since then, the couple has made countless appearances together, and fans cannot get enough of their cute PDA.

Work journey

After delivering a blockbuster in the form of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Vignesh Shivan continued his professional association with the Lady Superstar. They jointly produced the film, Koozhangal, aka Pebbles which garnered a lot of critical acclaim. Meanwhile, their last movie together was the love triangle, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara essayed the role of Kanmani in Vignesh Shivan's directorial along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi.

Public appearances

The adorable duo has been making several owe-worthy appearances over the years. They are often seen seeking blessings at various famous temples. Not just that, they also clocked in the New Year 2022 in Dubai, in front of Burj Khalifa. Netizens went gaga over the sneak peeks of their exotic vacay.

Vignesh Shivan's digital love

We must mention here that of the two, Vignesh Shivan is more vocal about the relationship. The primary reason for this is social media. As you know, the filmmaker keeps on posting countless updates with his ladylove, while Nayanthara has, till now, refrained from the platform. Now, it remains to be seen, if the director manages to influence his partner on joining the digital world post marriage.

There is no doubt that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will become an example for all the married couples. Are you also excited for their wedding?

