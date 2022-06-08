Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan wedding: Invitation card, date, venue, guest list and more details

The cutest and most loving couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to take their 6 years of togetherness to next level. The couple got engaged to each other in 2021 in a low-key ceremony. Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara always flaunted their love for each other and set the bar high each time. Well, their relationship is super cute too, from professional it turned into personal super quick. The actor and director met on the sets of the 2015 release Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and while working on the film, they fell in love. He turned into a songwriter for the film and wrote the song 'Thangamey' dedicated solely to her. He calls her that in real life too. Thangamey means gold and also calls her Kanmani, which means darling. How cute right!

As the couple is all set to take vows very soon and here are all the details you need to know. From wedding invites to guest lists and more, check out all the details here about the couple's much-talked wedding.

Wedding date

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot on June 9. It will be an intimate affair in presence of family and close friends. The duo will get married on the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra. The director addressed the media and confirmed the wedding with Nayanthara as he said, "Like how your blessings have been there for me professionally, I needed those for my personal life as well. I am moving on to the next stage of my personal life. On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all. On June 11 afternoon, Nayanthara and I will meet you (media) all and we will have lunch together."

Wedding Venue

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan initially wanted to have a destination wedding but then planned to keep it a lowkey affair marrying in Tirupati Temple, Andhra Pradesh. But then, due to logistic issues, the duo moved the wedding venue to Mahabalipuram. Yes, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will tie the knot in Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram on June 9.

Speaking about the venue change, the director said, "We had originally planned the wedding at Tirupati but there were logistic issues," he said and pointed out that they chose this option because of practical difficulties."

Invitation card

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have got two wedding cards- looks like a printed and digital ones. While the digital is all aesthetic with floral and palace, the printed wedding invite is traditional and features illustrations of a bride and groom who resemble the actor-filmmaker duo. Also, it is also the invite, which was reportedly distributed to close friends and family members by the couple. The wedding invite has background music from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which marked Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s first collaboration in 2015.

Guest list

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan personally invited Tamil Naidu Chief Minister MK Stalin for their wedding. Apart from that, media reports suggest many biggies from the film industry including Rajinikanth, Anirudh Ravichander, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others are expected to attend. However, an official confirmation regarding the guest has not been announced.

Wedding video

According to reports, ace director Gautham Vasudev Menon will direct the wedding ceremony. The video will later be made into a documentary and is reportedly sold to an OTT platform for a whopping price.