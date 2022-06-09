Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Karthi, Thalapathy Vijay, Boney Kapoor & others attend to bless the couple

The power couple of Kollywood, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially married now. The couple tied the knot early morning at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram and many celebs from the industry have been arriving to bless the newlyweds. After Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee and Rajinikanth, Karthi, Boney Kapoor, Divya Dharshini, Thalapathy Vijay and others were seen arriving at the venue.

While Karthi and Boney Kapoor posed for paps from the car as they arrived at the venue. Thalapathy Vijay's video from the venue has surfaced on social media. Divya Darshini, Vasanth Ravi, Dileep and others were spotted too.

Take a look at the pics of guest arriving at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding:

A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the venue, looking dapper in formal attire along with director Atlee for Jawan co-star Nayanthara's wedding. As the theme for the wedding is pastels, the guests have maintained the dress code. Their pics from the wedding are currently going viral on the social media. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to attend the wedding too as the Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan personally invited him.

Also Read: Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Wedding: Atlee, Shah Rukh Khan look dapper in ethnics; Rajinikanth arrives in mundu

The first pics of the newly weds will be shared soon by Vignesh Shivan very soon. According to our sources, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are dressed up in Jade by Monica. On June 11, they will make their first public appearance, meet the media and enjoy lunch together with them.