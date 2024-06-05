Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's adorable twins Uyir and Ulag receive special surprise treat from makers of Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

Prabhas' upcoming sci-fi thriller Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Following its initial screening, the film has already generated a lot of buzz.

Meanwhile, the makers recently unveiled the 6-ton beastly car from the action film called Bujji, which has been going viral on social media for quite some time. Now, In a recent update, the producers have sent a unique gift to Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's adorable twins, Uyir and Ulag. Have a look!

Nayanthara Vignesh's adorable twins receive a special hamper

On June 5, the lady superstar took to her Instagram story section and shared a couple of pictures. In the first picture, Nayanthara shared a glimpse of a cute note mentioning Uyir and Ulag and wrote, “@kalki2898ad. Thank u guys.”

In the second one‌, Nayanthara focused her lens on goodies that contained many graphical stickers, some comic snippets along with a few pictures from the series. But the Bujji soft toy car in the gift hamper had our attention as it made us want to get our hands on it. She wrote, “@kalki2898ad. Can’t wait.”

Earlier, Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela's cute daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, and Mahesh Babu's super daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni also received the same special gifts from the makers.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The thriller sci-fi film is set in a hypothetical, uninhabited future civilization. The plot revolves around the enigmatic Kalki, the tenth and last form of the Hindu deity Lord Vishnu.

Advertisement

Along with Prabhas, the film's stellar cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone.

Apart from the major actors, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in key roles. Nag Ashwin authored and directed the film, which is being produced by C. Aswini Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies.

Santhosh Narayanan is creating the soundtrack for the next sci-fi thriller. The next big thing in Indian Cinema is expected to premiere theatrically on June 27, 2024.

Nayanthara's upcoming films

Nayanthara is prepping for her forthcoming sports drama Test, which is directed by S Sashikanth. Apart from her, the film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and others.

Besides that, the actress just completed the last leg of her next comedy-drama Mannangatti Since 1960, which is helmed by Dude Vicky, who is also making his directorial debut.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara receives a cute Bujji soft gift from makers of Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD; PIC