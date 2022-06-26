Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's NEW photos from Thailand honeymoon: Make for a stylish couple in white

After a fairytale wedding, the power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are presently enjoying their honeymoon in Thailand. The director has shared some glimpses of their first vacation as a married couple. While the Lady Superstar can be seen donning a white top and blue denim, the filmmaker opted for a cream shirt and trousers.

Vignesh Shivan has been dropping sneak peeks from their romantic gateway on social media, exuding couple goals. A couple of days ago, the lovebirds tried to click each other at the same time. Vignesh Shivan clicked Nayanthara as she was trying to capture his picture during their trip. Sharing the adorable view of both clicking each other at the same time, Vignesh Shivan wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Me clicking her when she’s clicking me."

Before this, Vignesh Shivan posted a still with his wife twinning in black ensembles, as they posed for couple selfies. He even captured Nayanthara's hungry face as she waited for her order.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 this year at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. Big wigs like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, director Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay, among others attended the ceremony.

Going by the reports, Gautam Vasudev Menon has shot their wedding film of the power couple and an OTT platform has acquired its streaming rights for a whopping amount.

On the work front, Vignesh Shivan has teamed up with Ajith Kumar for his next, temporarily named AK62. The shoot for the flick will commence once Ajith finishes work on AK61.

On the other hand, Nayanthara has a promising lineup. Her upcoming movies include Jawan alongside Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi, and Gold along with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

