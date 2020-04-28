Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's fun banter on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in a BTS video breaks the internet

Vignesh Shivan has recently shared a BTS video from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in which he indulges in some fun banter with ladylove Nayanthara. Check it out.

Southern beauty Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been dating each other for quite some time. The two love birds have been setting major relationship goals for others and multiple instances prove the same. For the unversed, the two of them fell in love with each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a 2015 movie which was directed by Shivan himself. The action-comedy featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead titular role and was produced by another popular actor Dhanush.

Vignesh Shivan seems to have been missing those moments from the movie sets because of which he has recently shared a BTS video. It features him and Nayanthara indulging in some conversation on the sets with the beautiful sea in the background. At first, the two of them seem to be discussing something serious and important. A little while later, Nayanthara breaks into laughter, and Vignesh also flashes his smile after some time. The actor-director writes in his caption, “Once upon a time in Pondywood!”

Lady superstar Nayanthara and Vignesh often post adorable pictures and videos of each other on social media thereby sending their fans into a frenzy. Their social media PDAs are super cute and clearly showcase their beautiful chemistry. On the professional front, Nayanthara will be teaming up with superstar Rajinikanth for his upcoming project titled Annaatthe. The action drama has been produced by Kalanithi Maran and is directed by Siva. D. Imman has composed the music for the movie. It is scheduled for a Diwali 2020 release.

