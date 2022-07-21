Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's new pre-wedding pics scream LOVE; Netflix promises 'beyond fairytale video' soon

Looks like all is well between Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan and Netflix. The first pics of the couple from the pre-wedding shoot have been shared by Netflix India on social media & they're all things magical. Nayan & Wikki look like a couple made in heaven, amid beautiful scenic view of a beach. Netflix also promised to release a wedding video soon.

In the pics, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can be seen twinning in peach-coloured outfits as they posed for stunning pics. While she dressed up a beautiful saree with a sleeveless blouse for a pre-wedding shoot, he wore a basic peach shirt and white pants. The pics are a clear vision of their six years beautiful relationship and it has 'love' written all over it. Also, interestingly, the theme for their wedding was pastels too.

For the past few days, there were rumours that Netflix backed out from the deal of streaming Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's exclusive wedding pics and video. It was reported that Vignesh Shivan's sharing wedding pics on his social media has made Netflix upset. But looks like, those were just mere rumours as the first pics are out and Netflix also promised to unveil a 'beyond fairytale' video soon. The wedding video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan was reportedly shot by director Gautham Menon Vasudev and sold to Netflix for a jaw-dropping amount.