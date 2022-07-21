Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's new pre-wedding pics scream LOVE; Netflix promises 'beyond fairytale video' soon
Netflix, which bagged streaming rights of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wedding, shared a few magical pre-wedding pics.
In the pics, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan can be seen twinning in peach-coloured outfits as they posed for stunning pics. While she dressed up a beautiful saree with a sleeveless blouse for a pre-wedding shoot, he wore a basic peach shirt and white pants. The pics are a clear vision of their six years beautiful relationship and it has 'love' written all over it. Also, interestingly, the theme for their wedding was pastels too.
Take a look at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's pics here:
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9 at a private resort in Mahabalipuram. For the wedding, Nayanthara as the bride opted for a custom-made Jade ensemble while Vignesh looked traditional in a veshti, kurta, and shawl.
Recently, the couple celebrated their first month wedding anniversary and treated fans with some unseen pics. Marking the special day of one month wedding anniversary with Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen pics from the wedding featuring Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Jyotika, Mani Ratnam, Anirudh Ravichander and others. The pics went viral on social media platforms.
Also Read: Inside PHOTOS: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's precious moments with AR Rahman & Anirudh from their wedding