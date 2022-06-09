Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan's NEW Wedding PHOTOS: It's love, laughter & happily ever after for newlyweds

It is time for our favourite couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to clink the champagne glasses together and raise the toast for their new beginnings. Vignesh, after treating us with quintessential moments of love with Nayanthara for 7 years, now, shares some breathtaking photos of them together as newlyweds.

One can see, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivam as husband and wife are a sight to behold. The lady superstar walked down the aisle wearing a custom-made red saree by Jade while Vignesh sported a traditional look on their D-day. Every picture reflects the joy, happiness and celebration of their wedding ceremony and the 2 wonderful people in it.

Sharing these beautiful photos on Instagram, Vignesh captioned, "Jus the Beginning of a bigger, stronger, crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife!."



Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan love story

The power couple of the Kollywood industry met each other for the first time on the sets of Vignesh Shivan's directorial hit, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. In no time they got close and since then, have been painting the town red with their mushy photos on social media. The Kollywood couple has become each other's constant and now, we are completely smitten by their wedding photos.

Coming back to their wedding, Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay, director Atlee, Malayalam actor Dileep and many others graced the occasion.