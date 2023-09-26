Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s twin sons Uyir, Ulag turn 1; Director drops UNSEEN pic and special post

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the lady superstar and renowned filmmaker are one of the most admired star couples in the Tamil film industry. The actress-director couple, who tied the knot officially in June, last year, are now the proud parents of twin sons, Uyir aka Rudronil N Shivan, and Ulag aka Daivag N Shivan.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed their twin sons through surrogacy on September 26, 2022, and today, the much-in-love couple is celebrating the first birthday of their bundles of joy. On the special occasion, the doting father took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a heartwarming post in his signature style, along with an unseen family picture.

Vignesh Shivan pens a heartfelt note for sons Uyir and Ulag

The Kaathuvaakual Rendu Kaadhal director, who is totally enjoying his new role as a father, took to his official Instagram handle and wished his 'Twin powers' Uyir and Ulag on their first birthday with a heartfelt note. "My TwinPowers... HBD to U2! 1 year of smiles, happiness and blessings! Happy birthday to my loving #Uyir & #Ulag! May you both Stand Tall in this life bringing a lot of happiness to everyone around you! Love you my babies! You have made our life so sparkling & colourful! It’s a festival everyday! With U2!" wrote Wikki in his post.

"My Uyir & my Ulag @nayanthara Amma & Appa love you 2! To much... Wanted to celebrate Ur first birthday near these Tall powerful Towers who are twins jus like U2... Thanking God for making it happen so nicely! Blessed as always," further added the director, who also shared an unseen family picture in his post. In the adorable picture, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are seen carrying their babies on their shoulders, in the backdrop of Malaysia's Petronas Twin Towers.

Have a look at Vignesh Shivan's Instagram post

ALSO READ: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan hold their twins Uyir, Ulag in arms for heartwarming PICS; dedicates Jailer song