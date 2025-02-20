Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's twins have a refined taste in music and their reaction to Jr NTR's Chuttamalle is proof; WATCH

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are undeniably one of the most adorable couples in the Indian film industry. While most couples keep their private life offline, Nayanthara and Vignesh have wholeheartedly embraced social media to showcase their bond with their twin kids, Uyir and Ulag.

In a recent video captured by Nayanthara during their travel, her twin kids stole the show as they danced to the tunes of Anirudh Ravichander’s song Chuttamalle from Jr. NTR’s Devara. What caught special attention, however, was when one of the kids adorably imitated Anirudh’s iconic ‘Ahh’ moment from the song, not once but twice.

Being the proud mom that she is, Nayanthara could be heard saying “Wow” and “Oh my god!” as Vignesh Shivan watched in awe.

See the video here:

This is not the first time Uyir and Ulag have gone viral on social media for their cute antics. In the past too, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have captured some adorable interactions with their two cute little munchkins.

While the credit in this instance goes to Anirudh for his ingenious placement of ‘Ahh’, singer Shilpa Rao also deserves equal praise for her amazing vocals in Chuttamalle.

While we could go on and on about the wholesomeness of the video, let us also take a peek into what Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have on their plates, work-wise.

Nayanthara will next be seen in the film ‘Test’, where she will share screen space with actors Siddharth and R. Madhavan. The film is directed by S. Sashikanth. The shooting has been wrapped up and it is expected to release shortly.

Nayanthara will also be seen in Mookuthi Amman 2, Thani Oruvan 2, Mannangati, Dear Students, and a movie tentatively titled MMMN starring Mammootty and Mohanlal.

On the other hand, director Vignesh Shivan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film has been jointly produced by 7 Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures.