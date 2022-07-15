Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding video streaming rights by OTT giant backs out from deal?

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the power couple of Kollywood, tied the knot on June 9 in Mahabalipuram in the presence of close family and friends. It was the biggest wedding in South of 2022 so far as big celebs attended and blessed the couple. It was reported that the streaming rights of the wedding video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were bagged by an OTT platform, Netflix, for a whopping price. However, the latest updates suggest that the OTT giant has backed out from the online streaming deal with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.

The wedding video of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, which was reportedly shot by director Gautham Menon Vasudev, was sold to Netflix for a jaw-dropping amount. But now it is being reported that the OTT giant backed out from the deal. According to the reports, the OTT platform decided to back out from the deal after Vignesh Shivan shared some of the most precious pictures from the special occasion of their first month wedding anniversary. However, there is no official confirmation on this report, so far.

For unversed, marking the special day of one month wedding anniversary with Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen pic from the wedding featuring Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Jyotika, Mani Ratnam, Anirudh Ravichander and others. This move has reportedly upset the OTT giant as they were expecting the wedding visuals to be exclusive.

Meanwhile, on the work front, it is reported that the husband and wife duo will team up again for Ajith Kumar's AK62. As Vignesh Shivan is director Ajith's next, Nayanthara is said to play the role of the female lead. However, nothing is confirmed.

Nayanthara is currently busy with many big projects including Jawan with Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan, Godfather with Chiranjeevi, Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran and many more.