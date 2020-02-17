Nayanthara & Vignesh's new romantic pics are all about their 5 years of unconditional love & beautiful moments

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Vignesh Shivan shared a few photos that showcase his 5 years of relationship with Nayanthara. Vignesh also penned an adorable note for his ladylove.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable and powerful couples in Kollywood film industry. The couple always sets major relationship goals with their sizzling chemistry and romantic photos. Vignesh, as we all know is super active on social media and keeps sharing holiday photos with his ladylove. Even on the occasion of Valentine's Day, the filmmaker shared a few photos that showcase his 5 years of relationship with Nayanthara. Vignesh Shivan penned an adorable note for Nayanthara and wrote, "Everyday is a Valentine’s Day with your unconditional love & affection"

Nayanthara and Vignesh are also working together for the upcoming film, Netrikann. Vignesh Shivan turns producer with this Nayanthara starrer and fans are eagerly looking forward to what's in the store.

Meanwhile, Vignesh has also turned director and writer for Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni starrer upcoming film titled, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role. This is for the first time Samantha and Nayanthara are coming together and fans can't keep calm.

