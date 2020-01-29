Nayanthara to romance Vijay Sethupathi in their next? Check Out Details
The Ladysuperstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. The actress is busy with shooting for her upcoming movies and according to latest reports, Nayanthara might be seen opposite Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's film. According to media reports, Nayanthara, Vijay and Vignesh Shivan might team up again for the second time after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Apparently, Vignesh will directed the film and will be produced by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios.
Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara have worked earlier in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which released in 2015. The film was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The Tamil film was later dubbed into Telugu as "Nenu Rowdy Ne".
Add new comment