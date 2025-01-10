Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Madras HC to announce final verdict over impending copyright case fight on THIS date

Lady superstar Nayanthara faced a copyright claim against her documentary film by Dhanush after she allegedly used clips from his produced film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her project without getting an NOC from the latter.

In response, the Jawan actress issued an open statement on social media, calling out Dhanush for such a low blow and explaining how the filmmaker refused to give her permission to use a mere 3-second clip.

While the case is still pending under the Madras High Court, the latest update on the matter suggested that the final hearing of the same has been postponed for a later date.

After the streaming platform of the documentary film sought time to advance its case, the justice bench headed by Abdul Quddhose has now adjourned it to a new date of January 22 for the final verdict.

Well, coming back to the massive feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush, it seems to have cracked their decade-long years of friendship.

Moreover, the diva has expressed disappointment in the disrespectful way in which Dhanush demanded Rs. 5 crores as compensation for using 3 seconds worth of clippings from the movie, which she too was a part of.

Check out Nayanthara’s statement here:

In her shocking statement on Instagram, Nayanthara lashed out at Dhanush for being two-faced and mentioned how he merely tried to tear her down from the forefront of success with such a low-blow move.

Later on, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the lady superstar clarified why it all unfurled in the first place. She had said, “It was never meant to be a controversy, and it was never meant to be put out at that particular time when we were about to release the film."

