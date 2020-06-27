Nayanthara was the initial choice to play the leading lady for THIS popular film of Radhakrishnan Parthiban?

Since Nayanthara could not meet Parthiban due to unknown reasons, the director finalised Madhumitha for the role.

While we all know that Nayanthara made her Kollywood debut with Sarathkumar starrer Ayya, she was the original choice of critically acclaimed director Radhakrishnan Parthiban for his 2004 film Kudaikul Mazhai. However, Nayanthara could not meet Parthiban due to unknown reasons due to which the director finalised Madhumitha for the role. Eventually, Nayanthara made her debut in Ayya released in 2005. The duo had starred in Vignesh Shivan directorial Naanum Rowdy Thaan, which was the comeback film of the Lady Superstar.

The film had Parthiban playing the main antagonist, while Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara were the leading actors. RJ Balaji and Radikaa Sarathkumar played key roles in the film. The film was critically acclaimed for its complex satire and it was received well by the fans of all the actors. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say it the film was a game-changer for many the actors and director for their career in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has a bunch of films in her kitty. Her next release will be Mookuthi Amman. Jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, Mookuthi Amman is a religious drama, which will have the lady superstar as Goddess Mookuthi Amman. Actor Indhuja, who was seen sharing screen space with actor Vijay and Nayanthara in Bigil, will be making a cameo in the film. RJ Balaji will be seen in a lead role in Mookuthi Amman. Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth in the lead role also has Nayanthara as one of the female leads. Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu will also be seen in the Siruthai Siva directorial. Annaatthe will mark the third collaboration of Nayanthara and Rajinikanth, while the first two being Chandramukhi and the recent film Darbar. Touted to be a rural drama, the film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

She will also be seen in Netrikann by Milind Rau. It will mark Nayanthara’s 65th film and it is Vignesh Shivan’s maiden venture in production under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. Apparently, the film will have power-packed action sequences for the lady superstar. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni are all set to join hands as female leads in the film, which will have Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead. It is expected that more updates about the film will be made after the lockdown is lifted.

