Nayanthara Wedding: Rajinikanth presides over mangalsuthra to Vignesh Shivan; Suriya and Jyothika attend

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are officially husband and wife as the wedding ceremony concludes at a resort in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. Kollywood's most anticipated wedding is finally over as Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and are now officially called, husband and wife. Rajinikanth presided over the marriage by giving mangalsutra to Vignesh Shivan.

Actors Suriya and Jyothika also attended the wedding.

Also Read| Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Wedding LIVE UPDATES: Couple officially married now; SRK & Rajinikanth arrive