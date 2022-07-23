Nayanthara wishes Jahnvi Kapoor for Kolamaavu Kokila Hindi remake GoodLuck Jerry: Couldn't have been better...

Nayanthara sent in good wishes to Jahnvi Kapoor for her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry, which is the Tamil remake of Lady Superstar's blockbuster film Kolamaavu Kokila. The actress applauded Janhvi after watching the trailer and also wished best for the film. The lead actress of the original film appreciated Janhvi Kapoor’s performance with her heartwarming comment and her gesture only reflected how nice a human being she is.

Nayanthara said, "Kokila is so close to my heart and watching the GoodLuck Jerry trailer brings me so much joy, what an entertaining ride the audience is in for, there couldn’t have been a better Jerry! GoodLuck Jahnvi!."

Helmed by Siddharth Sen, the movie is a dark comedy and will also star Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles. GoodLuck Jerry will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 29.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is currently busy with many big projects. She is presently working on Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated drama, Jawan. With Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, the project is being directed by filmmaker Atlee. Sanya Malhotra will be seen essaying a pivotal character in Jawan. This highly-awaited movie is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on the 2nd of June in 2023. She also Telufgu film Godfather with Chiranjeevi and director Mohan Raja. The Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer will also feature Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

She also has Malayalam film Gold with Prithviraj Sukumaran and also announced her 47th film with director Nilesh Krishnaa for her next, who was an assistant director to acclaimed director Shankar.