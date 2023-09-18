Nayanthara with Uyir and Ulag surprises Vignesh Shivan on birthday but their romantic photo steals the show

Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut, Jawan, helmed by Atlee, and also features Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and more has been doing exceptionally well at the box office, receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

But that is not the only reason to celebrate for her family today. September 18th also happens to be Vignesh Shivan’s birthday. What makes it sweeter is that this is the first birthday that the family is celebrating, since the birth of their twin sons Uyir and Ulag.

The Bigil actress took to social media to wish her husband a happy birthday. She also shared photos with her husband with a heartfelt message in the caption, which read:

“Happyyy birthday my blessing There’s so much that I wanna write about you on this special day but if I started then I don’t think I can stop at JUST a few things !! I am so grateful to you for the love u shower on me !! Am so grateful for the respect u have for our relationship !! Am so grateful for everything that you are to me There’s NO ONE LIKE YOU !! Thank you for coming into my life n making it soooo dreamy ,meaningful n beautiful !! You are the besttttt at everything you do !! With alllllll my heart n soul ,I wish my uyir the bestesttt of everything in life May Every Dream of urs come true n May God blessss u with all the happiness in the world I LOVE YOU (sic.)”

Check out the post below

The Thaana Serndha Koottam director also took to social media to express his gratitude and love. Sharing photos with his family, the birthday boy wrote in the caption:

“Blessed birthday, my first birthday with my boys #Uyir #Ulag Love you @nayanthara and the entire home crew for putting together a sequence of pleasant , heartwarming surprises thank you (sic.)"

Check out the post

The family also wore matching t-shirts with Nayanthara’s t-shirt saying “The Best Mom in the World” and Vignesh Shivan’s tee saying “The Best Dad in the World”, while Uyir and Ulag both wore white t-shirts.

On the work front

The actress would next be seen in I. Ahmed’s Iraivan, which also features Jayam Ravi in the lead role. The film also has Rahul Bose, Narain, Charle, and Ashish Vidyarthi portraying prominent characters.

Apart from that, the actress shared the poster of her next film, Mannangatti Since 1960, which would also feature Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan, and Narendra Prasanth in prominent roles. The film is set to be directed by debutant director Dude Vicky.

