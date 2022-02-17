Nayanthara wraps up key schedule of Chiranjeevi starrer 'Godfather'; See PIC

Lady superstar Nayanthara will be starring alongside Megastar Chiranjeevi in Mohan Raja’s upcoming political-thriller Godfather. The makers have recently wrapped up a key schedule of the film with Nayanathara. The crucial schedule was taking place in Hyderabad.

Commemorating the schedule wrap, the makers shared the news on social media with a picture of Nayanthara with director Mohan Raja. Both actor-director posed for the camera, donning black, and are seen flaunting their smiles.

Check out the post below:

For those who do not know, the principal photography of the film commenced in August 2021 and the shoot for the film is taking place in Hyderabad and Ooty. The first look poster for Chiranjeevi’s next and film’s title was released a day before Chiranjeevi's 66th birthday and since then, the fans are impatiently waiting for the film’s release date. Although, the release date of Godfather has not been announced yet.

The Mohan Raja’s directorial has been jointly produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Besides Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, the movie will also have Satyadev Kancharana in a pivotal role. Godfather is a remake of Mohanlal’s 2019 outing, Lucifer.

Coming back to Godfather, the film will feature music by celebrated composer S. Thaman and will have cinematography by Nirav Shah.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara will also play the lead in Vignesh Shivan’s romantic drama Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film will star Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as leads. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal will be released in theatres on 28 April. The audience is already in awe of the film’s teaser that was out a few days ago.

