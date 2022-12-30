Nayanthara writes an open letter about 2022 being an eventful year; Read here

Nayanthara is the biggest star of the South and is popularly known as Lady Superstar. From glamorous roles to women-centric films, she has done it all and proved she is the best version of herself when on the screen. It's very rare for an actress to earn a tag like a superstar and Nayanthara has earned it graciously with her blockbuster performance and superhit films. This year is indeed very special to Nayanthara as she marked many happy moments personally and professionally. From completing 20 years in the film industry to a fairytale wedding with Vignesh Shivan and more. It was an eventful and big year for the actress.

On Friday, Nayanthara penned an open letter to thank her fans for 20 years in the film industry and for supporting the recently released film Connect. The note read, "It’s been an eventful year for me and I’m filled with gratitude. Thank you to all film lovers and fans who have watched and supported our Connect. And my gratitude to those who continue doing so, booking your tickets and enjoying show after show." The actress added, "It’s a genre-specific film and we have strived to do justice to you, the audience, and the genre. Our entire team has worked with utmost conviction and sincerity with this vision in mind." Connect was released in Tamil and Telugu and received a lukewarm response. “We have taken in all your love, support, feedback, and criticism. And we hope to use this as a learning curve for our future ventures." Check out Nayanthara's statement here:

Marriage with Vignesh Shivan Apart from professionally, Nayanthara's 2022 on a personal level has been incredible. She is enjoying the marital bliss and motherhood phase. The actress, who dated director Vignesh Shivan for almost 6 years, tied the knot in July of this year in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. From Shah Rukh Khan to Rajinikanth, many celebs attended and showered blessings on the couple. Mother to twins Four months after their grand wedding in Chennai, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan announced they have become proud parents of two children via surrogacy. “All Our prayers,our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us Need all ur blessings… “Life looks brighter & more beautiful,” new father Vignesh Shivan expressed in a heartfelt note alongside two beautiful photos on Instagram. The couple recently celebrated Diwali and Christmas together as parents with their boys.