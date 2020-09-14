  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nayanthara's BF Vignesh Shivan clicks pretty photos of his ladylove in white dress as she enjoys nature in Goa

Vignesh Shivan took to social media and shared a few fresh photos of his ladylove Nayanthara as she enjoys her peaceful time amid nature in Goa.
376194 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 08:21 am
Nayanthara's BF Vignesh Shivan clicks pretty photos of his ladylove in white dress as she enjoys nature in Goa
Kollywood's lady superstar Nayanthara wanders in the lap of nature as she holidays in Goa months after lockdown. Vignesh Shivan took to social media and shared a few fresh photos of his ladylove as she enjoys her peaceful time amid nature. The filmmaker clicked a few candid photos of Nayanthara with greenery all around and she looks beautiful as ever in no-makeup and no-filter look. He captioned one of the photos as, "White is always wonderful." One can see in the photos, the actress is having a good time away from hustle bustle of the city. Also, Vignesh's mom has accompanied the couple on a trip to Goa. 

Sharing some beautiful photos of his mom living to the fullest while she enjoys her time in the pool, Vignesh Shivan wrote, "The Smile on your mother’s face is directly proportional to the happiness in your heart Nothing gives u more satisfaction & fulfilment than your parents’ happiness .. the ideal Aim of life should be to keep your parents happy & content !."  Earlier, the filmmaker had shared a candid picture of Nayan walking by the pool at a private property in Goa. 

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj looks regal in a tulle chikankari Manish Malhotra saree; Take a look 

Check out photos below:


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #candolim #Goa #wikkiclicks

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial) on



Recently, there were rumours that Nayanthara and Vignesh are secretly getting engaged and are getting married by the end of this year. However, Vignesh rubbished the reports stating marriage is not on card anytime soon. He also added that once they get bored of their dating life, they would think of marriage. 

In an interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh revealed, "Rumours about wedding keep coming up from time to time. We both have professional goals to achieve. We cannot think about marriage before that. Also, we are happy with the way things are, right now."

Credits :Instagram

