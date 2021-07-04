  1. Home
Nayanthara's BF Vignesh Shivan reveals a secret of them and the first gift he got for his ladylove

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara yet again prove that they are one of the most adorable couples in the Kollywood film industry.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2021 10:11 am
Nayanthara BF Vignesh Shivan secrets marriage rumours Nayanthara's BF Vignesh Shivan reveals a secret of them and the first gift he got for his ladylove
One of the most loved Kollywood couples, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been setting major relationship goals for nearly six years now. They met each other for the first time on the sets of Tamil action comedy Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Be it walking hand in hand at the airport or spending time together with their families, they have always expressed their love for each other publicly. Nayanthara and Vignesh have been living together in Chennai ever since they have started dating. 

Recently, Vignesh decided to take up a few questions asked by their fans on Instagram. The filmmaker revealed a few much-kept secrets and some of them are super cute. One of their fans asked Vignesh to share a secret of him and Nayanthara. To this, he replied, "She washes all the vessels at home after dinner." Now, this is a super cute confession! He also revealed that ghee rice and chicken curry is his favourite food ever prepared by Nayanthara. 

Vignesh was totally in the mood to take up some fun questions and his replies were as witty as possible. When a fan asked him to send a kissing photo of them together, he replied, "I'll be busy..only someone else has to click during that time." 

Vignesh Shivan's first gift for Nayanthara was the 'Thangamey' song from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. 

Vignesh Shivan is currently busy prepping up for his upcoming projects. He will soon gear up to resume shooting od his upcoming Tamil film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film stars Nayanthara, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. 

He is also backing Nayanthara starrer upcoming film Netrikann under his production house, Rowdy Pictures. The film is expected to get a direct OTT release. 

