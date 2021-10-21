Nayanthara's BF Vignesh Shivan shares memorable unseen photos as they complete 6 years of togetherness

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met each other for the first time on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. They met in 2015 during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was helmed by Vignesh Shivan. Well, the most loved couple of Kollywood has completed 6 years of togetherness.

Vignesh took to Instagram and shared a few memorable photos of them and wrote, "doesn’t feel like 6 years !" He further wrote, "#kaathuvaakula silla moments of #naanumrowdydhaan to share wit ya’ll." They look nothing less than a perfect couple. Recently, the lady superstar of the Kollywood film industry recently confirmed getting engaged to Vignesh Shivan on a Tamil talk show.

On being asked about the finger ring that she was seen flaunting in one of her photos with Vignesh, Nayanthara replied to the host, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn't want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

Meanwhile, check out Vignesh Shivan's latest post below:

On the professional front, Nayanthara has collaborated with Vignesh for two projects- Netrikann and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in the lead roles. The makers of the film recently wrapped up the shoot of their much-awaited rom-com.