Nayanthara's birthday, Connect teaser release, Samantha's emotional note and more: South Newswrap, November 18

The South film fraternity keeps movie buffs intrigued with its exciting updates every day. Today on November 18 as well, a lot of headlines were created in the world of South cinema. From Lady Superstar Nayanthara's birthday, to Connect teaser, to Meet Cute trailer, to Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur probe by ED, a lot happened in just one day. Keeping you up to date with the latest happenings from the South film fraternity, we bring you the day's major updates.

Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur land in trouble The Liger makers Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur were called by the Enforcement Directorate yesterday to probe the film's investment. Going by the reports, the director and producer were grilled for around 15 to 16 hours on illegal investments of Liger funds through Foreign Exchange. The ED served notices to Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur about 15 days ago, asking them to appear before 17th November. For the unversed, the investigation on team Liger commenced when Congress leader Bakka Judson filed a complaint with the ED in August this year. He stated that several politicians had invested money in Liger with the intent to turn their black money white.



Meet Cute Trailer Out Natural Star Nani is ready to step into the world of OTT with the much-anticipated anthology titled Meet Cute. While the Dasara actor is presenting the drama, it has been written and directed by Nani's sister Deepthi Ganta. The project incorporates five stories of fated encounters. Meet Cute is all set for its OTT release on 25th November this year and hence the makers unveiled the enchanting trailer for the film today on 18th November. The trailer opens with the voice-over of Nani explaining what a Meet Cute is. He is heard saying, "When two strangers meet accidentally, cute situations, the conversations that they have become a memory that will last a lifetime." The video further provides a glimpse of a few urban love stories and some heart-to-heart conversations. The message carried by all these stories is that we only fight with those we love, and for what we love.

Vignesh Shivan wishes wife Nayanthara Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are enjoying one of the best phases of their lives as they recently welcomed twin boys Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy. As the Lady Superstar has turned 38 years old today on 18th November, the director took to his Instagram account and posted a few unseen romantic photos of the lovebirds. He further shared a nostalgic note on Instagram, "This is my 9th birthday with you #Nayan...Every birthday with you has been special, memorable & different! But this one is the most special of them all , as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father & mother of two beautifully blessed children! ’ve always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have is to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I’ve seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown toward life and everything! But today! When I m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful!"



Connect Teaser OUT Marking Nayanthara's 38th birthday today on 18th November, the makers of her forthcoming horror thriller Connect have dropped the captivating teaser of the movie. The almost 1-and-a-half-minute clip introduces us to a girl who is stuck in a room with an unidentified entity. The gloomy visual and tense atmosphere will definitely make your blood go cold. Made under the direction of filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, Connect features Sathyaraj features Anupam Kher, Vinay Rai, and Haniya Nafis in key roles, along with others.

Samantha thanks fans for Yashoda's success Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pan-India film Yashoda turned out to be a tremendous success at the box office. Recently, the actress took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note, thanking the fans for an overwhelming response, "Dear audience, Your appreciation, and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theatres is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine. And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who were involved with the making of Yashoda. I would like to especially thank the producer, Krishna Prasad gaaru, for trusting me with this project."