Nayanthara's Connect to Adivi Sesh's HIT 2: 3 BIG South movies gearing up for release in Hindi

In 2022, South movies like RRR, Kantara, Vikrant Rona, KGF: Chapter 2, Major, Ponniyin Selvan: I, and others proved that language has nothing to do when the content is good. These films crossed all language boundaries and became a massive success all over the world. They not only impressed South audiences but even managed to win hearts in Hindi belts and foreign countries too. When a movie is good, you know language is nothing. It reaches the audiences and South movies have proved the same recently. We have already witnessed that movies like Kantara and Karthikeya 2 had regional releases but because of the immense response, it was got released in Hindi and other languages too. Following the same pattern, with good response, several South films are gearing up for Hindi releases too. Recently released films like Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 and Nayanthara's Connect, which gained a momentous response from the South audience, are gearing up for release in the Hindi belt.

Check out South films that are releasing in Hindi:

Nayanthara's Connect After having received a phenomenal response for its Tamil version, the rising demand for the film led to compelling the makers to release Nayanthara's starrer Tamil horror thriller film 'Connect' in Hindi. While the audience has seen a flood of South Indian blockbusters films setting up their charm all across the globe, Connect joins the club. Nayanthara's 'Connect' is all set for its release in the Hindi market on 30th December, The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 22nd December. Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, Connect, The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai.

Adivi Sesh's HIT 2 Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case, is the sequel of Vishwak Sen 2019's blockbuster film HIT: The First. The sequel which was released on December 2, is gearing up for release in the Hindi belt on December 30. HIT 2 has received immense response from Telugu audiences and Adivi Sesh played the role of a cop, who investigates a murder. "We originally didn't plan to honestly, but for every poster, teaser, and tweet we put out, the angry people demanded the Hindi version. So we are going ahead and dubbing it in Hindi. We are finding the right time and will release it sometime in December. Post the Telugu release, we will be bringing it properly in Hindi as well. I will dub it myself. It will be out a couple of weeks after the Telugu version," said the actor. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, it stars Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles. The cast includes Bhanu Chander, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, and Tanikella Bharani.



Ravi Teja's Dhamaka Dhamaka, starring Ravi Teja is another Telugu film, which released in Hindi recently after gaining a massive response from the audience. The film managed to perform well across the world on its opening weekend. The film's first-week box office collections are projected to reach around Rs. 40-42 crores. Written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Ravi Teja starrer Dhamaka is billed as an action-comedy. Ravi Teja plays Swamy, a street-smart guy and a businessman named Anand Chakravarthy. The Dhamaka cast further incorporates actress Sreeleela as the female lead and Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, and Rao Ramesh in supporting roles. Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad on a huge budget, Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of the movie being made under the banners of People Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal Arts.