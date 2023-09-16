Nayanthara's cozy evening: Cherishing views and moments with son

Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan announced that they had become parents of twin sons in October last year. Since then, the couple have shared multiple pictures of their newborns, and it has left netizens puppy-eyed.

In the latest picture that the Bigil actress shared on her X (previously known as Twitter), is a monochromatic image with her son, where she is feeding her son, with the view of the cityscape behind her.

About Jawan’s celebratory event

Nayanthara’s Hindi debut Jawan, helmed by Atlee hit the theaters on September 7th. The film, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and more, has been a massive success. In fact, the film has raked in more than 700 crores worldwide, in just eight days.

The makers of the film held an event in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film on September 15th, but Nayanthara could not make it to the event as it was her mother’s birthday. However, the actress did send a recorded message, addressing the people of Mumbai, her fans, and her co-stars, where she mentioned how grateful she was to have been a part of Jawan. She also mentioned this was just the beginning, and she would be seen in Hindi films again.

What’s next for Nayanthara?

The Connect actress would next be seen in the Tamil film Iraivan, which also stars Jayam Ravi. The film is helmed by I. Ahmed, and is said to be a psychological action thriller. The film also has Rahul Bose, Ashish Vidyarthi, Narain, and Charle in prominent roles, among others. The music for the film has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his composition in Super Deluxe.

