Nayanthara's dark blue saree is a far cry from the high-octane numbers, styles with choker, and perfect glam makeup
Nayanthara with her husband Vignesh Shivan attends the Femi9 event in Madurai looking all elegant in a blue cotton saree.
The lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara has been wowing us with her minimal style statement. The actress last seen in Annapoorani, has been continuously ruling our hearts even after being away from the screen. She recently attended an event in Madurai looking effortlessly elegant in her dark blue cotton saree.
Flaunting her grace and elegance, the actress made an appearance in a dark blue saree. Her saree was delicately crafted with rich cotton fabric, and intricate golden detailing at the hem. Also, the traditional golden motifs extended all over her saree, and the tassel details at the pallu edge added the perfect finishing touch. Nayanthara’s dark blue cotton saree is the perfect outfit for someone who likes to keep minimal yet elegant.
Enhancing the traditional charm, the actress decided to style her saree with a long blouse. The high-back blouse had sheer fabric sleeves and a deep neckline beautifully complementing her saree look.
She accessorized the look with pearl-adorned layer choker and stud earrings. Also, the statement-making bracelet, watch, and rings added an irresistible appeal to her appearance.
Her look doesn’t end here. There’s a lot more to have a look at. Accentuating her saree apperance, the actress opted for a soft makeup glam. Focusing on her eyes, she added the smokey effects and later added the subtle blush glow on cheeks, defined brows, and glossy nude lipstick.
As a final touch to her ensemble, the actress decided to style her hair back into a classy ponytail with the few strands left loose. The soft waves added the volume that made her appear undoubtedly elegant, and polished. Also, those deep-colored nails were like a cherry on top.
Nayanthara attended the event with her husband Vignesh Shivan who was wearing a black kurta with mundu.
