Nayanthara's FIRST PHOTOS clicked with her newborns are priceless; Vignesh Shivan shares on Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2023, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan shared a few unseen photos of Nayanthara with their twin sons. She is celebrating her first Mother's Day with her boys, Uyir and Ulag. In the pics, Lady Superstar is seen holding her boys close in arms. The filmmaker called her best mom as she shared the pics to wish her on the special day.

Sharing the photos, Vignesh, captioned them as "Happy First Mother's Day to the Best mother in the world." Looks like the pics are from the hospital when they were born. The actress is seen holding her baby in her arms as he touches her face.

In the next post, shared by Vignesh are silhouette images of Nayanthara with her sons. Sharing the images, he wrote a note that reads, "Dear Nayan ' you are a 10 on 10 as a Mother too. Immense love and power to you my thangamey! Your first Mother's Day. A Dream come true for us. Thanking God and all the goodness in this world for blessing us with the best blessed babies. #happymothersday #mothersday. My Uyir & Ulag with my UyirUlag."

Check out Nayanthara's pics with her sons here:

About Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twins

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9, 2022, and welcomed twin boys via surrogacy after four months. In October, the filmmaker took to Instagram and announced embracing parenthood and welcoming twins into their. Ever since then, on special occasions like Diwali, Christmas, and others, they often shared pics with their twins without revealing their faces.

A few days ago, Vignesh Shivan also shared a few family portraits to announce the names of their sons. The couple named their twins, Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan. N stands for Nayanthara in the names.



Upcoming films

Nayanthara will be seen next alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Helmed by filmmaker Atlee Kumar, the upcoming action thriller marks her debut in Hindi cinema. The actress also commenced shooting her next, tentatively titled Lady Superstar 75 with Nilesh Krishnaa. She is expected to join Kamal Haasan's next KH234 with filmmaker Mani Ratnam.

