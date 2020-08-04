  • facebook
Nayanthara's humble gesture with Vignesh for an old lady proves why she is the Lady Superstar; Throwback Video

Nayanthara has always proved that she is a game-changer not only with her roles in women-centric films but also with her off-screen personality. She is literally a superstar in real life.
Mumbai
Nayanthara's humble gesture with Vignesh for an old lady proves why she is the Lady Superstar; Throwback VideoNayanthara's humble gesture with Vignesh for an old lady proves why she is the Lady Superstar; Throwback Video
One of the biggest actors in Tamil Cinema, Nayanthara has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar' with her strong roles in the films. She has come a long way and has won millions of hearts with her strong on-screen personality. The stunner is possibly the highest-paid actress in Kollywood. Besides being a phenomenal actor, Nayanthara, who rarely interacts with the media, is also known for her humble gesture towards her fans. Today, we decided to look back at one of the throwback videos of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan from their visit to a temple and it is winning our hearts. 

One can see in the video, the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress politely responds to a lady with folded hands as she makes her way inside the temple with Vignesh. At first, she was a bit scared but instead overreacting, she smiled and responded to the lady. Also, Nayanthara's beau and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan can be seen protective of his ladylove. This video proves why Nayanthara owns 'Lady Superstar' tag. Well, the actress is a game-changer not only with her roles in women-centric films but also with her off-screen personality. She is literally a superstar even in real life. 

Check out the throwback video below: 

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni or Nayanthara: Who pulled off the top knot hairstyle better? 

On the work front, Nayanthara has several interesting projects in her kitty, which including Milind Raju’s Netrikann to be produced by Vignesh Shivan, RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman, Siva’s Annaatthe. She will also be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. 

Credits :YouTube

