Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan shares a 'Just Married' regal pic with an aww-worthy note
After a long wait, Vignesh Shivan shared first wedding pic with Nayanthara along with a heartwarming note, proving he is the best partner ever again.
Nayanthara and Vignesh got officially married today early morning in a traditional ceremony at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram. After a long wait, the filmmaker shared first wedding pic with Nayanthara and they look like a couple made in heaven. With the first pic, he also penned an aww-worthy note, being the doting partner which he is as always.
The director wrote, On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara, #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding."