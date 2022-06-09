Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan shares a 'Just Married' regal pic with an aww-worthy note

Nayanthara and Vignesh got officially married today early morning in a traditional ceremony at a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram. After a long wait, the filmmaker shared first wedding pic with Nayanthara and they look like a couple made in heaven. With the first pic, he also penned an aww-worthy note, being the doting partner which he is as always.

The director wrote, On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara, #WikkiNayan #wikkinayanwedding."