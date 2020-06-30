Nayanthara's lookalike's Tik Tok videos go viral a day after the Indian Government bans the app

As the Government of India banned China originated apps, a few Tik Tok videos of Nayanthara's lookalike surfaced on social media and are going viral.

The government on Monday 'banned' as many as 59 Chinese apps, including one of the popular and most used platform, TikTok. Even celebrities from the film industry having millions of followers are addicted to this one app. Well, a day after the Government of India banned this China originated app, a few Tik Tok videos of Nayanthara's lookalike have surfaced on social media. The videos of Mithu Vigil hailing from Thrissur has left netizens thrilled with her makeup created exactly like Nayanthara. The social media sensation lip-synced perfectly to a few of Nayanthara's songs and dialogues and Lady Superstar's fans are totally stunned.

From her expressions to makeup, they are very much similar Nayanthara as she says dialogues from movies like Puthiya Niyamam, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She had also shared a picture of herself as she created a look inspired by Nayanthara and we bet, you will fail to believe at first that she is not the actress but her lookalike. She has an uncanny resemblance to the Bigil actress and that's because of her eye-grabbing makeup. Check out the videos below.

On the work front, Nayanthara will kick-start shooting for the film, which is titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also features Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. She is also looking forward to the release of her film, Mookuthi Amman which has been directed by RJ Balaji. The Tamil actress also has Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe in her kitty.

