Nayanthara's low-key life: 5 times the lady superstar amazed us with her simplicity

From dopping their exotic vacation photos to promoting films, celebrities are literally living the social media life. Most celebs enjoy sharing every bit of their move with fans and followers on Instagram, Twitter, etc. However, not every celebrity is inclined towards IG life and one of them is Kollywood superstar Nayanthara.

She is among a few celebs from the South Indian film industry who loves to keep things close to the heart and away from social media. She likes to maintain a low-key profile in every possible way. Even when it comes to fashion, Nayanthara likes to keep it minimalistic. One of the reasons believed for her refraining from social media and keeping herself away seems to be her being misquoted and misinterpreted a lot of times.

Here's a look at the 5 times when the Naanum Rowdy Dhaan actress amazed us with her low-key life and simplicity.

Rare public appearance in 2019

One of the most influential and highest-paid actresses in the Kollywood industry, Nayanthara follows a no promotion policy for her films. She is very clear about her choices. Nayan doesn't even attend events, but in 2019, she left us stunned with her rare public appearance. To note, Nayanthara attended the event as the guest of honour only because it was for Women's Day. She turned heads with her look in a polka dot jumpsuit.

I'm Not Crying, You're Crying

While her filmmaker fiance Vignesh Shivan is super active and often treats us with their beautiful moments, here's a look at another video of them together that speaks volumes about how simple, low-key, and romantic she is in life.

Low-key celebrations

While movie success parties are all about posting photos on social media, celebrating with the team, some champagne and good food, Nayan and Vignesh kept it low-key by visiting Tirupati temple to seek blessings after the success of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal.

The simplicity we are talking about

Nayanthara might be donning extravagant avatars onscreen, however, she likes to stick to everything minimalist. For one of the Onam celebrations at her hometown in Thiruvalla, she chose a simple kasavu saree and completed her look with nothing but a bit of eye-makeup and hair left natural open.

Engagement announcement

Nayanthara, herself, stated that she is a very private person and so, decided to get engaged to Vignesh Shivan only in presence of her family members. She spoke about it officially only after Vignesh Shivan posted a picture of them together that showed her engagement ring.

To note, Nayanthara is not on any social media platform but her fans leave no stone unturned to make her presence felt by posting photos and videos of her.

Also Read| PHOTO: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin; Invite him to their wedding