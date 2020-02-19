Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman co star REVEALS about actress' work ethics on the sets

Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman co-star Smruthi Venkat has revealed some interesting details about the actress and it's winning our hearts.

Nayanthara is called 'Lady Superstar' of Kollywood for a reason. The stunner is super particular about her roles and makes sure to get into the skin of the characters for her films. As revealed by her co-star, one cannot find a flaw in the way she works on the sets. After Bigil and Darbar, Nayanthara is busy with the shooting of RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman. The shooting of the film went on floors in January and Nayanthara fans are eagerly waiting to know what's in the stores next. Meanwhile, Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman co-star Smruthi Venkat has revealed some interesting details about the actress and it's winning our hearts.

Smruthi Venkat, who is also a part of RJ Balaji’s Mookuthi Amman, in an interview with The Hindu revealed about Nayanthara's work ethics on the sets. Smruthi said, "She (Nayanthara) is a perfectionist. She is never late to the sets and between changes, she works very quick. In front of the camera, she knows where her position ought to be. One cannot find a flaw in the way she works. For me, it is all about learning by looking at people [like her]."

Sharing about her experience of working with the entire team of Mookuthi Amman, the stunning actress added, "It is one of the best teams I’ve worked with. This is definitely not an Amman film in the way you imagine. There is no good versus evil. It is a fun film, and I’m sure people are eager to watch Nayanthara play Amman"

Mookuthi Amman is being jointly directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan, while RJ Balaji will be seen playing a key role in the film.

