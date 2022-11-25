Nayanthara's mother-in-law has THIS to say about the actress after her wedding with Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara is not just the biggest lady superstar in the South but also a total family woman. She is a doting wife, mother and daughter-in-law. The actress is married to Vignesh Shivan and is a proud mother to two twin boys. She is perfect and her mother-in-law, Vignesh Shivan's mother agrees the same too. Vignesh Shivan's mother has heaped praises on her daughter-in-law Nayanthara recently in an interview with a television channel. She said, "My son is a successful director and my daughter-in-law Nayanthara is a top heroine; they both work hard. There are eight people working in Nayanthara’s house – one of them was really sad because she had a debt of Rs 4 lakhs and Nayanthara gave her the money immediately and told her to clear her debt. To readily give that kind of money you need to have a really large heart and be kind.”

Vignesh’s mother reveals that she does the work of 10 people and is very caring. She also added that working hard is a value that she has taught her children and she finds that both Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara have this value.

Vignesh Shivan's birthday wish to Nayanthara On Nayanthara's birthday, on 18th November, the director took to Instagram and shared some unseen romantic photos with a heartfelt note. His birthday note read, "When I m seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now ! You seem the happiest ! You look content ! You look extra beautiful! You don’t wear make up these days cos the babies kiss your face ! And I haven’t seen a more beautiful you in all these years!The everlasting smile and happiness in your face , shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray!"