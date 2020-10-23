Nayanthara's Netrikann First Look Out: Vignesh Shivan is over the moon as it receives a tremendous response

Vignesh Shivan, who is making his debut as a producer with this project under Rowdy Pictures banner, is overwhelmed with Nayanthara's Netrikann first look response.

Nayanthara’s upcoming thriller, Netrikann has been the talk of the town since its inception. Directed by Aval-fame Milind Rau, the first look of Nayanthara from the film was released yesterday and it received an immense response. The intriguing first look of Nayanthara has grabbed everyone's attention. Even celebs like Anirudh, Samantha Akkineni and few others shared Netrikann first look on social media. Vignesh Shivan, who is making his debut as a producer with this project under Rowdy Pictures banner, is quite overwhelmed with the response.

The filmmaker is responding to everyone's tweet personally and thanking for sending best wishes for the upcoming film. Samantha Akkineni shared Nayanthara's first look on her Instagram story and wrote, "All the very best lady superstar Nayanthara...god bless." Vignesh Shivan is clearly over the moon as his upcoming project is receiving tremendous response. Well, moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's next in stores for them.

One can see in the first look poster, the Bigil actress looks intense with her injured face and a wrench in hand. The actress reportedly plays the role of a blind woman in the film.

Netrikann has music by Marina-fame Girishh, Karthik Ganesh G is on board as cinematographer and editing is by Lawrence Kishore.

The makers of the film have wrapped up a major part of the shoot. However, due to lockdown, the shooting has been postponed and it remains to see when Vignesh and team is back in action.

On the personal front, Nayanthara is dating Vignesh Shivan for a very long time. The filmmaker recently celebrated his birthday with his ladylove in Goa.

