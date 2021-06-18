Nayanthara's Netrikann to have a direct OTT release on THIS date?

If reports are anything to go by, this will be Nayanthara's second project to get an OTT release, after Mookuthi Amman. Though makers have not confirmed it, Netrikann is said to be an official remake of the Korean thriller Blind.

Nayanthara's upcoming Tamil thriller Netrikann has been the talk of the town since its inception. From the first look to the film's teaser, Netrikann starring Nayanthara is getting a much-needed response even before its release. The film backed by Vignesh Shivan was supposed to hit the screens last year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to postpone it. Now according to the latest reports, this Milind Rau directorial will have a direct OTT release. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

It is said that the team has decided to release on Disney Plus Hotstar, on July 9, Friday and an official announcement on the same will be made soon. If reports are anything to go by, this will be Nayanthara's second project to get an OTT release, after Mookuthi Amman. Though makers have not confirmed it, Netrikann is said to be an official remake of the Korean thriller Blind. Nayanthara plays the role of a blind character in the film. She loses her eyesight after a car accident while a cadet at a police academy. Vignesh Shivan marks his debut as a producer, who bankrolls the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

Check out the film's teaser below:

Also Read: PHOTOS: Nayanthara and BF Vignesh Shivan papped as they reach Cochin in a private jet

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has collaborated with Vignesh Shivan also for his upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha in lead roles. The first schedule of the film was wrapped up in Chennai ahead of the second lockdown.

Credits :Filmibeat

Share your comment ×