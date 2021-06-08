Nayanthara's Netrikann: Vignesh Shivan shares an exciting update on film's first song Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum

Though makers have yet not officially confirmed, the buzz is Netrikann is an official adaptation of the Korean crime thriller Blind.

The lady superstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara will be seen next in the highly anticipated revenge thriller titled, Netrikann. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and the audience is eagerly looking forward to what's in store for them. Meanwhile, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, who is backing this Nayanthara starrer, has shared an exciting update about the film's first song. First song Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum from Netrikann will be out tomorrow on June 9. Sharing it on Instagram, he wrote: "#Netrikann First song from June 9th."

The first single of Netrikann is said to be a soulful and healing song. Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum is composed by Girishh Gopalakrishnan and is sung by the popular singer Sid Sriram. The lyrics of the song are penned by Karthi Netha. The teaser of the song was released recently on Sid Sriram's birthday. Take a look below.

Though makers have yet not officially confirmed, the buzz is Netrikann is an official adaptation of the Korean crime thriller Blind. Directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval, the film will see Nayanthara in never before role. The teaser of the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Netrikann also has Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja, Manikandan among others.

Meanwhile, speculations are doing rounds that film will get an OTT release due to the pandemic. However, there is no official word regarding the same. Vignesh Shivan is bankrolling the film under his home banner Rowdy Pictures.

