Nayanthara's next with director GS Viknesh titled O2; To get an OTT release

Kollywood lady superstar Nayanthara's next with the production company, Dream Warrior Pictures is titled O2. The makers announced the same through a title announcement teaser and it looks appealing. The upcoming Tamil project starring Nayanthara will release soon, directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by GS Viknesh, the film will have music by Vishal Chandrasekar, Thamizh A Azhagan is the DOP while Selva RK is the editor. O2 also stars Ritvick and others. This is Nayanthara's second collaboration with the production house, after the 2016-film Kaashmora co-starring Karthi.

Check out the title announcement teaser of O2 below:

Meanwhile, Nayan is basking in the success of Vignesh Shivan-directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also stars Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The film is earning pretty good at the box office as well.

